Advertisement

Fort Jackson suspends sergeant accused of assaulting Black man in SC neighborhood

Jonathan Pentland.
Jonathan Pentland.(Richland County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson military leaders have decided to suspend the soldier accused of assaulting a man outside of his Richland County, South Carolina home.

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pentland has been suspended from his instructor duties on the base while his case is being investigated.

Pentland was charged with third-degree assault and battery for shoving a young Black man walking in front of his home in the Summit neighborhood. He was arrested Wednesday morning.

“Soldier conduct on and off duty must be exemplary to retain the trust of our communities and our nation,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. “Fort Jackson continues to work with and support Sheriff Lott, our local law enforcement professionals, and community & civil leadership as this case moves forward.”

The confrontation between Pentland and the man was caught on camera and quickly went viral, drawing worldwide attention and bringing protesters to his neighborhood.

Wednesday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department moved the Pentland family from their home temporarily because it was vandalized.

Pentland was released from jail on a $2,125 personal recognizance bond. RCSD transferred him to Fort Jackson authorities.

WARNING: The video in the social media post below contains explicit language and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of State Route 7 near Danas Run Road in Newport was closed Wednesday afternoon...
UPDATE: Three injured in wreck near Newport
Open sign
Busy Bee Restaurant opens new location
April Ellis is charged with DUI, possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Parkersburg woman arrested after 2-car crash
The Dirt Track at the Mineral Wells West Virginia Motor Speedway will open on April 25
West Virginia Motor Speedway set for first races since 2013
Eight federal arrest warrants issued in Athens County for drug charges

Latest News

Chicago police release video from deadly shooting
Chicago police release video of deadly shooting
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Video shows Chicago teen wasn’t holding gun when shot by cop
WTAP News @ 6 - Hurricane at Parkersburg
WTAP News @ 6 - Hurricane at Parkersburg
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Albans at Parkersburg South
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Albans at Parkersburg South
WVU-Parkersburg students will have an in-person graduation
WVU-Parkersburg students will have an in-person graduation