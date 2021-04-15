Man taken to the hospital after gun accidentally fires in Middleport, Ohio

MIDDLEPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man is taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Middleport, according to the Meigs County Sheriff.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports there was a shooting on Leading Creek Road in Middleport. The victim, who’s identity is not being released at this time, had a gun inside of his house and the gun accidentally went off.

The 29-year-old was taken to the Holzer-Meigs ER by Meigs County EMS. Further information will be released as it becomes available as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.