Advertisement

Man taken to the hospital after gun accidentally fires in Middleport, Ohio

(WTVY)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man is taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Middleport, according to the Meigs County Sheriff.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports there was a shooting on Leading Creek Road in Middleport. The victim, who’s identity is not being released at this time, had a gun inside of his house and the gun accidentally went off.

The 29-year-old was taken to the Holzer-Meigs ER by Meigs County EMS. Further information will be released as it becomes available as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Ellis is charged with DUI, possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Parkersburg woman arrested after 2-car crash
A section of State Route 7 near Danas Run Road in Newport was closed Wednesday afternoon...
UPDATE: Three injured in wreck near Newport
Crystal Dawn Burke
Ex-Marietta Middle School basketball coach jailed on sex charges
Robin Null
Obituary: Robin E. Null
Roger Rutter
Alleged drug ring leader arraigned under $1 million bond

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown hosts Wirt in Class AA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown hosts Wirt in Class AA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - PHS hosts Hurricane in Class AAA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - PHS hosts Hurricane in Class AAA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - South hosts St. Albans in Class AAA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - South hosts St. Albans in Class AAA sectionals