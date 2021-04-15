Marietta College to present program discussing mental health disparities

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The realities about healthcare disparities between different communities have gained attention recently, and it is also the case when it comes to mental healthcare.

Because April is National Minority Health Month, Marietta College is hosting a virtual program on Friday, April 16 called “Strategies for Reducing Mental Health Disparities Within BIPOC Communities.” The virtual discussion will be held via Zoom at 12 P.M. and is open to the public. Those interested in attending can do so here.

It will discuss many of the challenges and barriers that negatively impact the mental health and wellbeing of Black Americans and people of color.

The program will be hosted by the college’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and the speaker will be Ohio University professor Dr. Mona Robinson. Robinson holds a B.S. in Psychology, an M.A. in Rehabilitation Counseling, and a Ph.D. in Rehabilitation Services (Rehabilitation Counselor Education). She is the Immediate Past Chair of the Department of Counseling and Higher Education at Ohio University.

“[Dr. Robinson] will talk about racial disparities among Black people and people of color when it comes to mental health access, as well as taking advantage of mental health services,” said Tony Mayle, Assistant Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Marietta College.

The event is part of a two-part series recognizing National Minority Health Month. The next event will be held April 29 at 12 P.M. and will discuss COVID-19 vaccine awareness among communities of color.

