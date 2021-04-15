Advertisement

Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — The superintendent of the Maryland State Police says a trooper responding to a pair of 911 calls shot and killed a teenager who was pointing what investigators determined was an airsoft gun at the officer.

Superintendent Woodrow Jones II said Tuesday that the shooting occurred near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown.

Jones says the responding trooper encountered the 16-year-old Peyton Ham at a home and shot him after he displayed the weapon.

Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and...
Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and airsoft gun on Tuesday.(Dugan, McKissick and Longmore/CNN Newsource)

Jones says the trooper fired a second time when the teenager brandished a knife as he tried to get up.

Authorities say the teen was white, as is the trooper who shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of State Route 7 near Danas Run Road in Newport was closed Wednesday afternoon...
UPDATE: Three injured in wreck near Newport
April Ellis is charged with DUI, possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Parkersburg woman arrested after 2-car crash
Open sign
Busy Bee Restaurant opens new location
The Dirt Track at the Mineral Wells West Virginia Motor Speedway will open on April 25
West Virginia Motor Speedway set for first races since 2013
Eight federal arrest warrants issued in Athens County for drug charges

Latest News

FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings
At the beginning of the pandemic, many people became more sedentary, may have turned to food...
Study looks at weight gain during pandemic
Forecast for April 15th
Forecast for April 15th
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Capitol Police watchdog says force needs a ‘culture change’
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago mayor calls for calm before release of video showing officer fatally shooting 13-year-old