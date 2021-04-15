Obituary: Dale Everett Pugh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dale Everett Pugh, 81 of Parkersburg, passed away April 13, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Wood County, a son of the late George W. and Glada P. Stephens Pugh.

Mr. Pugh retired from the West Virginia National Guard after 39 years of service. He served as a Warrant Officer for the 1092 Engineering Battalion in Parkersburg. Dale also worked part-time for Wolfe Camper Sales for over 20 years.

Dale was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 15 and Moose Lodge 1118. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed WVU Mountaineer Basketball and Football.

Surviving are two daughters: Amy Hendricks and her husband Steve of Parkersburg and Angela Johnston and her husband Dan of Waco, TX, two brothers: Carl Pugh (Janet) of Belpre and Ralph Pugh (Patti) of Washington, WV, two grandsons: Justin Bragg (Sarah) of Walker and Joel Bragg of Parkersburg, four great grandchildren: Karah, Braylon, Kennedy and Elijah along with long-time special friend Tina Stephens.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Funeral services will be Sunday 2PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday 4-8PM and one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.