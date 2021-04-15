Obituary: David Owen Day

David Owen Day, 78 of Parkesburg, WV passed away April 14, 2021.

He was born March 22, 1943, a son of the late Harry Edward Day and Dorothy Virginia Hannifan.

David was a member of the Bogal Ridge Hunt Club and Steelworks Local 1651. He enjoyed any activity that allowed him to be outside; hunting, fishing, camping, and visiting the mountains. He loved spending time with his family.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Deanna Day; son, David Jr. (Beverly) Day; daughters, Tammy (Carl) McClung, Kimberly (Phil) Day, Katherine (Gary) Blankenship, Melinda (Joe) VanMeter; sisters, Maureen (Renee) Phillips; grandchildren, Brent, Tara, Zachary, Hannah, Cody, Clay, Travis, Cole, Dylan; five great granddaughters and three great grandsons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob and Harry; sisters, Rose, Lucille, Elsie, Janet, and Carolyn.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday April 19, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. Sunday April 18, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersbug.com.

