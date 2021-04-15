Obituary: Drema Gail (Parker) McCord

Drema Gail (Parker) McCord, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2021, surrounded by family.

She was born September 6, 1963, in Charleston, WV, daughter of the late Lee Otis Parker and Nella Faye (Summerfield) Parker. Drema grew up in Amma, Clio, and Clendenin, before moving to Parkersburg after high school. Drema enjoyed working in customer service and was most recently employed by Walmart. Along with spending time with family, Drema enjoyed gardening and reading.

She is survived by her children Nicole (Jacob) Raber, Chad (Concetta) McCord, and Jonathan Russell; her grandchildren Alexandria, Olivia, Declan, Daniel, Blake, Madison, and Troy; her great-granddaughters Raelyn and Bailey; five brothers, three sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Lynn Parker, and her long-time partner, John R. Russell.

Drema was grateful for her care provided over the last year by Strecker Cancer Center, The James at OSU (especially the teams of Dr. Bixel and Dr. Beyer) and Amedysis. She appreciated the strength and support of her family during her illness, especially her sisters Lois (Don) Dawson and Merrill (Tommy) Drake.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

