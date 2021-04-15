Obituary: Ora Jane Barr

Ora Jane Barr, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born March 30, 1932, in Vanfossen Hollow, Stafford, OH, to the late Fleet and Mildred Vanfossen.

Ora was a lifetime member of the Lady’s Auxiliary, VFW Post 8127 and had attended Pine Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and especially her great-granddaughter, Milania Nicole Spriggs and loved watching her birds and working in her flower gardens.

She leaves behind her three children, Dewayne (Teresa) Markle, Kevin (Charlene) Markle and Ora Mae (Butch) Malone; her sister, Martha Bailey; three grandchildren, Michael (Danielle) Markle Pierce, Nicole Dotson and Curtis Markle; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ora was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Barr; and her sisters, Pearl Gillespie and Viola Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Saturday.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

