Obituary: Sherry Lynn Starcher Haddox

Sherry Lynn Starcher Haddox gained her angel wings on April 14, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. Sherry was born on April 2, 1973 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Harlan and Kathryn (Bailey) Starcher.

Sherry’s courageous battle with Adrenal Gland Cancer defied all medical studies as she lasted much longer than the doctors prognosis said she would. Any one that knew Sherry knew she was strong willed and did things on her own terms, including the way she fought until the end. During this battle she was an inspiration to many. She inspired the singer songwriter Cory Hager so much that he visited her, prayed with her, and wrote a song for her. Sherry was an adored daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

Sherry is survived by her husband John Jay Haddox, her mother Kathryn Starcher, and her children Jeffrey Starcher (Makayla), Katie Starcher, Amber Starcher and her 6 grandchildren who were the loves of her life Bella, Lauren, Clayton, Cayson, Sheridan and Zachary, her brother Billy Starcher of Alaska and her sister Lori Starcher of Parkersburg. Her in-laws Gwenn and Michael Lucas, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members, and her special friend Julia Mason.

She was preceded in death by her father Harlan Starcher, her honorary father David Starcher, her grandparents Herbert and Lillian Bailey, Harlan and Mary Starcher and three infant siblings.

Sherry has spent the last 13 years happily wedded to her loving husband Jay. They took care of each other and enjoyed their time fishing, going to concerts, and just being together. Up until the very last moments, Sherry was making plans to make sure Jay had what he wanted and needed. Sherry prayed every day and night for her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her fur babies, as well as cooking, crafting and shopping for her grandbabies. She loved spending time at the ocean with her toes in the sand and going to Bingo with her mother, sister, and great aunts.

Sherry won her biggest bingo game of all when she decided to become a Christian and gave her life to Jesus Christ. In the last year of her life, while battling her cancer, she enjoyed putting up lifting prayers and writings about her beloved Jesus on Facebook in hopes that others struggling might accept his love in their time of need.

Thank you to all of those that helped Sherry in her 7 year battle with cancer. May God bless her family, friends, pastors, doctors and hospice workers. A special thank you to Dr. Thomas Hogan of Morgantown as he went above and beyond to help Sherry, and her Hospice worker John who was so compassionate and kind.

Sherry’s family will receive friends 2-4 & 6-8 Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg.

The funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating.

Burial will follow in Lubeck Cemetery.

