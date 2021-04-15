Parkersburg Fishing Derby is happening on Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Parkersburg Fishing Derby is returning for its 40th year.

Crews spent Thursday stocking Parkersburg City Park with 500 pounds of trout and Southwood Park with 300 pounds of trout to prepare for Saturday’s event.

The derby will take place on Saturday, April 17th and allows children ages 3-14 to compete.

Andy Hartleben, the director of the Wood County Recreation Commission says a lot of people are looking forward to enjoying this year’s event.

“Again, it’s a wonderful event because it provides a little bit of exposure to the sport of fishing for kids that may not get that,” says Hartleben. “So, I think people are itching to do a lot because they’ve been shut in and this is certainly an opportunity to do that.”

The derby is free and any interested in participating can come to either City Park or Southwood Park on the morning of the event.

“Show up on Saturday morning, starting at 8 in the morning,” explains Hartleben. “You can come down and register and there is no cost. You will get a ticket and you’ll be eligible for door prizes and all kinds of fun.”

