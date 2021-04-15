Advertisement

Residents came out two hours before start of food distribution

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cars came out in droves hours before the food distribution at the Erickson All-Sports Facility.

Residents were lining up two hours before the initial 10 a.m. start to the food distribution.

This event was the second one put together by the Parkersburg Housing Authority and South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

This time around the organizers have put in new rules considering last time they had ran out of food roughly three hours before their original end time.

They wanted to assure that everyone gets the food they need. Especially with the shown need because of this pandemic.

“Last time we were giving up to four boxes per car and, as I said before, we ran out early. So, we thought if we cut it back, limit it to three that maybe we could stretch it a little farther, help a few more people,” says Parkersburg Housing Authority deputy director, Tim Halbert.

Officials at the food distribution say food boxes that were left over have been given to the Latrobe Street Mission, Community Resources and Homecrest Manor.

