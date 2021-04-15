Advertisement

Texas students disciplined over ‘slave auction’ on Snapchat

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEDO, Texas (AP) - Students at a North Texas high school are being disciplined for their role in a mock slave auction they conducted on social media.

Civil rights activists tell the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that a group of students at a ninth-grade school campus in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo set up a “slave auction” of Black classmates on Snapchat.

Aledo school Superintendent Susan Bohn said district officials learned more than two weeks ago of students cyberbullying other students based on their race. The district didn’t specify what discipline has been dealt out to the students.

Eddie Burnett, president of Parker County NAACP, said he plans to take up the matter with the Aledo Independent School District board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of State Route 7 near Danas Run Road in Newport was closed Wednesday afternoon...
UPDATE: Three injured in wreck near Newport
April Ellis is charged with DUI, possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Parkersburg woman arrested after 2-car crash
Open sign
Busy Bee Restaurant opens new location
Eight federal arrest warrants issued in Athens County for drug charges
The Dirt Track at the Mineral Wells West Virginia Motor Speedway will open on April 25
West Virginia Motor Speedway set for first races since 2013

Latest News

Forecast for April 15th
Forecast for April 15th
Secy Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg make remarks in Brussels at the...
Blinken in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
US Capitol Police watchdog to testify on Jan. 6 failures
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Black motorist
Former medical examiner David Fowler, a witness for the defense, blamed George Floyd for his...
Defense expert blames Floyd’s death on heart trouble, not Chauvin’s restraint