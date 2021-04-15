Advertisement

The arts comes to Edison Middle School

By Todd Baucher
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While students have, for the most part, been back in school since January, they still can’t take the field trips they used to.

One example is the “Arts Encounter”, which Artsbridge has done with area schools over the years.

That took place Thursday at Edison Middle School, with people connected with various arts talking to students.

In the past, students from area schools were transported by bus to downtown Parkesburg, to visit venues like the Parkersburg Arts Center and the Actors Guild. Thursday, people associated with the arts came to Edison.

After this year, Artsbridge plans to evaluate the program to determine which plan is better.

”Maybe we’ll continue to do this,” Artsbridge Executive Director Amanda Stevens told us, “because the kids are loving this hands-on, in the classroom, where they can cover more because they’re spending less time traveling. And anytime they’re in smaller groups, they’re getting more details; they’re getting a little more information.”

Thursday, instructors talked to Edison students about pottery, the theater and dance.

The Arts Encounter program is aimed at middle school students from Wood and Washington counties.

