WVU-Parkersburg students will have an in-person graduation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Colleges are making plans for graduation ceremonies.

West Virginia University at Parkersburg says its students will walk in-person.

The school will host graduation outside in the upper parking lot of its campus.

Attendance will be limited to those who have bought a ticket beforehand.

Families will be in pods of four.

Everyone is expected to wear a mask, and social distance.

College officials say they want to make sure that this ceremony is both safe and enjoyable.

“I think it will be exciting for them to have that opportunity to join together in an actual environment with other graduates,” says Vice President of Institutional Advancement and CEO of the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, Torie Jackson.

There will be a total of 123 graduates who will be walking. There will be 343 degrees conferred.

Twelve people are walking during this commencement who graduated during the 2020 calendar year.

The commencement will take place at 2 p.m. on may 8.

