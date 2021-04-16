Advertisement

AG Garland rescinds Trump-era memo curtailing use of consent decrees

Attorney General Merrick Garland has rescinded a Trump-era memo that curtailed the use of...
Attorney General Merrick Garland has rescinded a Trump-era memo that curtailed the use of consent decrees that federal prosecutors have used in sweeping investigations of police departments.(Source: CNN/file)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday rescinded a Trump-era memo that curtailed the use of consent decrees that federal prosecutors have used in sweeping investigations of police departments.

Garland issued a new memorandum to all U.S. attorneys and other Justice Department leaders spelling out the new policies on civil agreements and consent decrees with state and local governments.

The memo comes as the Justice Department shifts its priorities to focus more on civil rights issues, criminal justice overhauls and policing policies in the wake of nationwide protests over the death of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

In easing restrictions placed on the use of consent decrees, the Justice Department is making it easier for its prosecutors to use the tool to force changes at police departments and other government agencies with widespread abuse and misconduct.

The memo in particular rescinds a previous memo issued by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions shortly before he resigned in November 2018.

Democrats have long argued the ability of the Justice Department’s civil rights division to conduct sweeping probes of police departments had been curtailed under President Donald Trump. The so-called pattern or practice investigations examine whether systemic deficiencies contribute to misconduct or enable it to persist.

“This memorandum makes clear that the Department will use all appropriate legal authorities to safeguard civil rights and protect the environment, consistent with longstanding Departmental practice and informed by the expertise of the Department’s career workforce,” Garland said.

The Justice Department didn’t totally ban pattern or practice investigations under Trump, but former Attorney General William Barr suggested they may have been previously overused.

As attorney general in the Obama administration, Eric Holder frequently criticized violent police confrontations and opened a series of civil rights investigations into local law enforcement practices. The civil rights investigations often ended with court-approved consent decrees that mandated reforms.

The consent decrees included those with the police in Ferguson, Missouri, after the killing of Michael Brown and in Baltimore following the police custody death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews demolish the building that used to be the Divisions Department Store.
Divisions Department Store has been torn down
Open sign
Busy Bee Restaurant opens new location
The Dirt Track at the Mineral Wells West Virginia Motor Speedway will open on April 25
West Virginia Motor Speedway set for first races since 2013
Man taken to the hospital after gun accidentally fires in Middleport, Ohio
A section of State Route 7 near Danas Run Road in Newport was closed Wednesday afternoon...
UPDATE: Three injured in wreck near Newport

Latest News

Kirk Ashton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual abuse, and sexual...
N.Y. elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students
The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but...
Human composting legislation considered in Delaware
Parents and children are paying tribute to Daunte Wright, who was killed by a police officer in...
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters
Freshman at Marietta High School uses singing to boost her confidence and express her emotions.
WTAP Daybreak - MOV Got Talent
Detour on WV 14, Pike Street starting Monday