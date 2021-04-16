Camden Clark takes time to celebrate those that are willing to donate

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April is donate life month, a time highlighting people willing to donate whatever they can to someone in need of life-saving help.

Whether it be tissue, eyes, bone, or an organ—WVU Medicine at Camden Clark wants to remember those that have donated in the past.

The hospital has had some difficulties in providing donations because of COVID-19 regulations.

However, they have been able to find a number of eye and tissue donors for those in need.

Those at Camden Clark always want to thank those that are willing to help in any way they can.

Whether they are still here or have already passed.

“It’s very important for all of us to know that we can all give the gift of life. Whether it be an organ, tissue, cartilage, bone, eyes, we can do so many things and help so many people. That it’s very important for all of us to support that and recognize those that have given the gift. And those that are the recipients of it,” says Camden Clark emergency services director, Susan Abdella.

Officials at Camden Clark say that if you are willing to make this decision then you should speak with your family beforehand.

