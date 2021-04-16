Detour on WV 14, Pike Street starting Monday

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces a detour on WV 14, Pike Street, beginning on Monday, April 26, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

A.L.L. Construction will be working on the tie in at the intersection of WV 14 and Hino/Conley Drive for the Mineral Wells/Pettyville Project. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. WV 14 traffic will be detoured onto Hino Drive. The detour will remain in place 24/7. Business access will be maintained.

The anticipated completion date will be June 26. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.