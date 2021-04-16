Glouster man sentenced for drug charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Joshua Azbell, 44, of Glouster, was sentenced Thursday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison and fined $10,000 after, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. He pleaded guilty to heroin charges, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto a specified governmental facility, and tampering with evidence.

Judge George McCarthy sentenced Azbell to two years in prison for possession and two years for illegal conveyance. He ordered those to run consecutive to each other for a total of four years and ordered a sentence of three years in prison on the tampering with evidence charge to run concurrent to those sentences.

When released, Azbell must complete a community-based correctional facility program. If he successfully completes the program, McCarthy may consider waiving an imposed $10,000 fine.

Azbell was arrested during a traffic stop on January 13. During transport to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, Azbell tampered with narcotic evidence. Upon his entrance into the jail, the facility’s body scanner indicated an abnormality on Azbell and a body cavity search found he had concealed heroin.

