Advertisement

Human remains found in Wood County

Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Human remains were found Thursday afternoon in the Walker area of Wood County, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Troopers said some people looking for mushrooms found the skeletal remains about 100 yards off the North Bend Rail Trail.

Foul play is not suspected, troopers said, and the remains are believed to be those of a Wood County man missing since August.

The remains were sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to be identified.

We’ll have updates online and during WTAP News.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews demolish the building that used to be the Divisions Department Store.
Divisions Department Store has been torn down
Open sign
Busy Bee Restaurant opens new location
The Dirt Track at the Mineral Wells West Virginia Motor Speedway will open on April 25
West Virginia Motor Speedway set for first races since 2013
Man taken to the hospital after gun accidentally fires in Middleport, Ohio
A section of State Route 7 near Danas Run Road in Newport was closed Wednesday afternoon...
UPDATE: Three injured in wreck near Newport

Latest News

Freshman at Marietta High School uses singing to boost her confidence and express her emotions.
WTAP Daybreak - MOV Got Talent
Detour on WV 14, Pike Street starting Monday
WTAP News @ Noon - Walk-in vaccine clinic being held at South Parkersburg Baptist Church
WTAP News @ Noon - Walk-in vaccine clinic being held at South Parkersburg Baptist Church
WTAP News @ Noon - No injuries reported in early morning fire
WTAP News @ Noon - No injuries reported in early morning fire
WTAP News @ Noon - Tractor trailer rolls over on I-77
WTAP News @ Noon - Tractor trailer rolls over on I-77