Human remains found in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Human remains were found Thursday afternoon in the Walker area of Wood County, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Troopers said some people looking for mushrooms found the skeletal remains about 100 yards off the North Bend Rail Trail.

Foul play is not suspected, troopers said, and the remains are believed to be those of a Wood County man missing since August.

The remains were sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to be identified.

