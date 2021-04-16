Madison Elementary to hold Earth Day Storywalk

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Madison Elementary School will be holding its first ever Storywalk on Thursday, April 22. The theme of the event will be “Restore Our Earth”.

The goal of the event is to combine the benefits of reading and physical activity, as well as promoting environmental awareness.

Participating families will receive a copy of the book Our Tree Named Steve by Alan Zweiel and David Catrow, a sapling donated by First Energy for each student to plant, and food bags.

In addition, families will have the opportunity to sign up for public library cards, and to explore the Parkersburg & Wood County’s bookmobile.

The walk will take place on the Madison track or in the school’s gym in the case of inclement weather.

