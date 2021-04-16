Advertisement

Madison Elementary to hold Earth Day Storywalk

Running shoes
Running shoes(WVLT)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Madison Elementary School will be holding its first ever Storywalk on Thursday, April 22.  The theme of the event will be “Restore Our Earth”.

The goal of the event is to combine the benefits of reading and physical activity, as well as promoting environmental awareness.

Participating families will receive a copy of the book Our Tree Named Steve by Alan Zweiel and David Catrow, a sapling donated by First Energy for each student to plant, and food bags.

In addition, families will have the opportunity to sign up for public library cards, and to explore the Parkersburg & Wood County’s bookmobile.

The walk will take place on the Madison track or in the school’s gym in the case of inclement weather.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Wood County
Crews demolish the building that used to be the Divisions Department Store.
Divisions Department Store has been torn down
A house caught fire Friday morning on Swann Street in Parkersburg
No injuries reported in Parkersburg structure fire
Open sign
Busy Bee Restaurant opens new location
The Dirt Track at the Mineral Wells West Virginia Motor Speedway will open on April 25
West Virginia Motor Speedway set for first races since 2013

Latest News

No one was injured when a tractor-trailer rolled over Friday morning on Interstate 77 south of...
UPDATE: Truck carrying hazardous material overturns on I-77
Camden Clark takes time to celebrate those that are willing to donate
Camden Clark takes time to celebrate those that are willing to donate
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia vaccinations slow down as new virus strain emerges
Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year finalists announced