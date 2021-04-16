MOVHD accepting walk-ins at COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Walk-ins are being accepted Friday at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the South Parkersburg Baptist Church, according to a spokeswoman for the the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

The clinic will be from noon until 3 p.m., Carrie Brainard, the department’s threat-preparedness coordinator said.

You must be 18 or older and live or work in West Virginia to get the vaccine, Brainard said.

The clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

