No injuries reported in Parkersburg structure fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Authorities were called to 13th and Swann Streets in Parkersburg around 3 a.m. Friday morning to reports of a structure fire.

A home was in smoke and flames were visible on the 1200 block of Swann Street.

Officials at the scene say no one was in the home at the time it caught fire, and there are no injuries to report.

Parkersburg PD, Parkersburg Fire, and St. Joe’s Ambulance Services all responded to the scene.

The fire is still under investigation, and we will have more on WTAP News and online as more information is made available.

