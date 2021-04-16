Advertisement

Obituary: Brenda Brown

Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brenda Brown, of Crooksville, Oh, passed away April 14, 2021, following an extended illness.  Born in Grantsville, WV, she was the daughter of the late Alvie D. Cunningham and Irene Lanham. Following high school, Mrs. Brown worked at Walmart and Mount Perry Foods. She enjoyed reading and anything to do with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Amanda (Chad) Harney and Johnny (Stephanie) Brown; grandchildren Haleigh Harney, Malory Harney, Madison Harney, Roman Brown, Rowan Brown and Kage Brown; siblings James (Melissa) Cunningham, Cinda Cunningham, Shirley Cunningham, Alvie (Geneva) Cunningham, Elvis (Tina) Cunningham, Danny Cunningham, Holly (Gary) Conley and Jason Deems.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Brown and siblings Alberta Gandarilla, Gene Cunningham, Evelyn Cunningham, Linda Cunningham and Dianne Cunningham.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 19, 2021, at 2:00 pm with visitation two hours prior to the funeral.  Interment will be at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.

