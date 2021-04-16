Obituary: Brenda Louise Reed

Brenda Louise Reed, 55, of Little Hocking Ohio, passed into the loving arms of our Lord, on March 29th, 2021, at her home.

Brenda was born June 14th, 1965 in Columbus, Ohio at US Air Force Hospital, Lockbourne Air Force Base. She graduated in 1983 from Warren High School.

Brenda served in the United States Air Force, from 1991 to 1995, in Vehicle Operations 1 Transportation Squadron, Langley AFB, VA.

Brenda is survived by her son, Brandon M. Hall, of Ohio, stepdaughter Mercedes Alexander, of Tennessee and stepson Steve Alexander, of Virginia. Grand daughter Maycie Hall, of Belpre and many children who called her Grandma and she loved like her own, her mother, whom she adored, Terri Carpenter, of Little Hocking, one brother, Joe Hall (Donna), of Belpre, sisters, Lisa Huck (Mark), of Waterford, Misty Ratliff (John), of NC, and Melanie (Jimmy) Obrien, of TX, many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, special bonus parents, Teresa Hall and Charley and Pam Stewart and her faithful Fur baby Maggie.

She was preceded in death by her father, Larry “Baldy” Hall, in 2008, stepfather Max Carpenter, in 2017 and her grandparents.

Brenda loved her family and friends with her whole heart. She loved riding motorcycles and was looking forward to living on the river. Her passion had become her service to those in recovery, as well as her own. Her love for her fellows was made very apparent within her program of Heroin Anonymous. She is remembered by her home group mates as dependable, honest and sincere. She spread love to everyone that graced the rooms, made them feel at home and checked in with people daily to say “I love you” and that “You matter”. Even when struggling and at her worst, she was always thinking of her Recovery Community. Brenda often led her meetings with her home group, We Are Not Saints, of Heroin Anonymous. She would want anyone reading this who is struggling with this disease to know that they are important, their lives matter and there is help out there.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday April 19, 2021, from 6-8pm, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Memorial contributions can be made, to continue Brenda’s work in helping others recover, directly towards the local Recovery Community, in care of Lisa Huck P.O. Box 71, Beverly OH, 45715. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

