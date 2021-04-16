Obituary: Karen Ann Dimmerling Burfield

Karen Ann Dimmerling Burfield, 78, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on March 26, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio, to Walter G. and Edna M. Noll Dimmerling.

Karen was a 1961 graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic School. She retired from nursing in 2002, with over 40 years as a nurse. Karen enjoyed photography and bird watching.

She is survived by her three daughters, Leslie Wood (Matthew), Lisa Haynes (Brent) and Jill Springer (Mark); four grandchildren, Alyssa and Alex Wood, and Hannah and Sarah Haynes; her sister, Sister Marlene Dimmerling; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Jack “Chuck” Burfield, whom she married on April 10, 1965; sister, Janet L. Hays; and brother, W. Edward Dimmerling.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Private burial of her ashes will be in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Karen's family

