Obituary: Mark Anthony Crudele

Mark Anthony Crudele, 68, of Parkersburg peacefully passed away April 14, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on February 14, 1953 in Marietta, OH and was the son of the late Donald Joseph and Velma Lou McCain Crudele.

Left behind to cherish his memory are two sisters, Edy (Mike) Weaver and Donna (Jerry) Dailey, three children, Mary, Joe, and Rebecca, three step-children, Donna, Susan, and Justin, the mothers of those children, Jean Cutlip and Judy Crudele, nine grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 1st, 2021 from 6-8pm at Sunrise Baptist Church 709 Hill Street Parkersburg, WV 26101.

