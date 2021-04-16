Obituary: Mary Helen Curkendall

Mary Helen Curkendall, 80, of Vienna, WV passed away peacefully the morning of April 16th, 2021 with her daughter by her side.

Mary was born on August 12th, 1940, daughter of the late Paul and Lovenia Curkendall, in Charleston, WV. Mary grew up in Philippi, WV before relocating to Vienna, WV with her husband John.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John Milton Curkendall, and her siblings Anna Mae, Bonnie, Dick, Loretta, Norma Jean, Shirley, and Wayne. Mary is survived by her children; Katherine and Todd, grandchildren; Brandon, Rebecca, Brette, and Carly and two great grandsons.

Mary worked as a telephone operator for C&P and AT&T for 40 years, and was a proud member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was known as Granny to her grandchildren and was loved by so many of Brette and Carly’s friends. Mary spent her remaining years surrounded by neighbors she considered as family, spending time with her loved ones, and taking care of her fur babies, Kirk and Dolly Curkendall.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Chapel at Evergreen North Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:00 pm, Monday at the cemetery chapel. Martin Farrell will be the officiant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

