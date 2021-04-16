Obituary: Rebecca “Becky” Jo Mace

Rebecca “Becky” Jo Mace, 70, of Davisville passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Lee Jacobs (April 24, 1997) and by her parents: Lloyd Curtis Mace, Opal Pearl Mace and brother, Lloyd Curtis Mace, Jr.

She was a Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Mary’s Correctional Center. She was a graduate of the first graduating class of Parkersburg South High School in 1968. She was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, in Marietta, OH. She volunteered in the community as Secretary for the Community Acres Homeowners Association, Inc., from 2016-2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Traci (Jarrod) Ford; her son Christopher Duane (Angela Dawn) Monroe; grandchildren, Jacob Lockhart, Kaden Lancaster, Jared Strickler and Zane Monroe and her special nephews, Ronald L. Brannon, Jr. and Lawrence J. McKenzie, and many other wonderful nieces and nephews, and best friends Luann and Don Hallock.

She is also survived by her siblings, Karen “Niki” (Mike) Fleming, Joyce Diane (Randy) Somerville, Donald Lee (Lisa) Mace, Lorane Kay (Richie) Fought, Mike Charles (Janet) Mace and sister-in-law Vicki Mace.

She loved to prepare meals and host large dinner gatherings for her family. Her many hobbies included crafting, sewing, canning, gardening and fishing.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the caregivers, physician and Amedisys Hospice Staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A special thanks to Dr. Kelli Cawley and Dr. Rajendra Bhati for their many years of excellent care.

Services will be Saturday, April 24th, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at the K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.

Visitation will be Friday 5-8 pm and Saturday 10-11 am at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Becky’s memory to the Strecker Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

