Obituary: William K. “Bill” Kesterson

William K. “Bill” Kesterson, 84 of Washington, WV. passed away April 15, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born at Lubeck, WV. the son of the late William Marshall and Ava Oma Curry Kesterson.

He was a 1955 graduate of Parkersburg High School and had retired from E.I. DuPont after 36 years of service. He had served with the Army Reserves and had served with the 6th Calvary Regiment and the 2nd U. S. Army Corp. He was honorably discharged in 1966. He was Baptist by faith.

He is survived by his sons, Brian Stuart Kesterson of Washington and Brent Scott Kesterson (Rae Ann) of Lubeck. His grandsons, Marshall and Parker Kesterson of Lubeck and his sister, Glenda Kesterson Tucker of Lubeck.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Roush Kesterson in 1997 and his brother, Harold Kesterson.

Graveside services will be Monday at 2:00pm at the Lubeck Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11-1 at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

