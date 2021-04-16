Advertisement

Ryan Barber could be named Parkersburg development director Tuesday

By Todd Baucher
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council next Tuesday is to consider Mayor Tom Joyce’s nomination of a new city development director.

Ryan Barber is the mayor’s choice to head the development department, but he’s no stranger to the office. He’s been working there for several years as the city’s special projects administrator.

The mayor is expected to present Barber’s nomination at the meeting, at which council will also set the levy rates for the coming fiscal year.

Barber replaces Rickie Yeager, who left the city earlier this year for a job in another city.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains believed to be those of a Wood County man missing since August were found...
Human remains found in Wood County
Crews demolish the building that used to be the Divisions Department Store.
Divisions Department Store has been torn down
A house caught fire Friday morning on Swann Street in Parkersburg
No injuries reported in Parkersburg structure fire
Open sign
Busy Bee Restaurant opens new location
The Dirt Track at the Mineral Wells West Virginia Motor Speedway will open on April 25
West Virginia Motor Speedway set for first races since 2013

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Master Glassblower creates novelty pieces at Henderson Hall
WTAP News @ 6 - Master Glassblower creates novelty pieces at Henderson Hall
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Brooks Ware
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Brooks Ware
WTAP News @ 6 - Ryan Barber to be nominated Parkersburg development director
WTAP News @ 6 - Ryan Barber to be nominated Parkersburg development director
WVU Police confirm student death
You are eligible to compete if you are of high school age and live within 300 miles of Marietta.
Youth orchestra competition deadline coming up