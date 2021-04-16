Ryan Barber could be named Parkersburg development director Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council next Tuesday is to consider Mayor Tom Joyce’s nomination of a new city development director.

Ryan Barber is the mayor’s choice to head the development department, but he’s no stranger to the office. He’s been working there for several years as the city’s special projects administrator.

The mayor is expected to present Barber’s nomination at the meeting, at which council will also set the levy rates for the coming fiscal year.

Barber replaces Rickie Yeager, who left the city earlier this year for a job in another city.

