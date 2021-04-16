Advertisement

Scholarship set up for former Wahama football player killed in shooting

By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wahama High School and the family of Kane Roush, a former White Falcon football player, have set up a scholarship in his honor.

According to scholarship organizer Rhonda Wood, the scholarship will be awarded to a Wahama senior who plans on attending college. The first award will be given this spring.

The scholarship was set up after Roush was killed in a shooting in Pomeroy in early April.

Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund may send a check to: the Farmers Bank in Mason (PO Box 550, Mason, WV 25260) and write “Kane Roush #15″ on the memo.

You may also donate to the GoFundMe account set up for Roush’s memorial.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of State Route 7 near Danas Run Road in Newport was closed Wednesday afternoon...
UPDATE: Three injured in wreck near Newport
Open sign
Busy Bee Restaurant opens new location
April Ellis is charged with DUI, possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Parkersburg woman arrested after 2-car crash
The Dirt Track at the Mineral Wells West Virginia Motor Speedway will open on April 25
West Virginia Motor Speedway set for first races since 2013
Eight federal arrest warrants issued in Athens County for drug charges

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Hurricane at Parkersburg
WTAP News @ 6 - Hurricane at Parkersburg
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Albans at Parkersburg South
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Albans at Parkersburg South
WVU-Parkersburg students will have an in-person graduation
WVU-Parkersburg students will have an in-person graduation
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Saylor Green York
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Saylor Green York
WTAP News @ 6 - Divisions Department Store demolished
WTAP News @ 6 - Divisions Department Store demolished