State Route 60 reduced to one lane in Beverly

(KKTV)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The northbound lane of State Route 60 is closed in the Village of Beverly due to a water main break.

It is located near the Post Office, between McIntosh Street and Ullman Street.

The reopening time is unknown.

Water has been shut off in the surrounding area of Beverly, and that area will be under a boil advisory when the water is turned back on.

