Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year finalists announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Six finalists have been chosen for the 2022 Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year.

This year’s finalists are: Whitney Anne Dobson (Blennerhassett Elementary School), Jessica Farmer Linville (Jackson Middle School), Tana Stanley (Williamstown High/Middle School), Sara Klesel (Parkersburg South High School), Marley Jolly (Neale Elementary School) and Linda Hindman (Parkersburg High School).

The 2022 Teacher of the Year will be announced during the April 27 Wood County Board of Education meeting. The 2022 Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year will represent the county at the State Teacher of the Year competition.

The nomination process is open to the community, with educators, parents, community members and students both current and past submitting nominations online. Wood County Schools initially received more than 300 nominations. Of those, 164 met all of the qualifications for Teacher of the Year and were offered the opportunity to continue in the process.

The T of the Year Committee met Thursday evening to review the 62 applicants who submitted their information for consideration. Several long-standing committee members said this year was particularly challenging due to the high quality of all of the applicants.

