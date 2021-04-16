WVU Police confirm student death

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -A 20-year-old business major from Harpers Ferry died Friday afternoon April 16, 2021, according to WVU Police. His name was Benjamin Pravecek.

Officers responded to University Place just after 12:30 p.m. Friday after reports that a person either fell or jumped from the parking garage and landed on the sidewalk below.

Anyone with information that may help in the investigation, call University Police at 304-293-3136.

The Carruth Center offers individual counseling and 24/7 support at 304-293-4431, as well as a Crisis Text Line that is available 24 hours, seven days a week. Text WVU to 741741 to reach a live, trained crisis counselor.

The CARE Team is also available to respond to referrals offering support and assistance.

Faculty and staff may seek support through the Employee Assistance Program. Additional self-help resources can be found at carruth.wvu.edu and well.wvu.edu.

