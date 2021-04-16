Advertisement

WVU’s Gondrezick picked fourth in WNBA Draft

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The Dallas Wings chose Charli Collier of Texas and Finnish player Awak Kuier with the first two picks of the WNBA draft.

It’s the first time in league history that a team had picks No. 1 and 2. The Wings acquired the top pick in a February trade after being awarded the second choice in the draft lottery.

For the second straight season, the draft was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced picks from an ESPN studio in New York. Aari McDonald of Arizona went third to Atlanta, and Kysre Gondrezick of West Virginia went fourth to Indiana.

