Youth orchestra competition deadline coming up

You are eligible to compete if you are of high school age and live within 300 miles of Marietta.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This orchestra competition may be a new event for the River Cities Symphony Orchestra, but it may become an annual undertaking.

The deadline to audition for the Youth Artist Concerto Competition is fast approaching.

The top three winners of the orchestra competition will all win a cash prize. First place will get $1,500, second will get $1,000, and third will get $500. First place will also get the opportunity to perform with River Cities Symphony Orchestra, according to the orchestra’s vice president Chris Bowmaster.

You can apply if you are of high school age and live within 300 miles of Marietta.

Applicable instruments include: flute and/or piccolo, horn, violin, piano, oboe and/or english horn, trumpet, viola, timpani, clarinet, trombone, cello, percussion, bassoon, tuba, bass, and saxophone.

Competitors must email in an unedited video of them playing music to rivercitiessymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.

The application form can be delivered to a drop box or a picture of the filled-out form can be emailed.

That location is the RSCO PO box 477 in Parkersburg.

Applications sent by April 20th will be accepted.

If you have questions, email rivercitiessymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.

Click here for more information about the competition: https://www.facebook.com/rivercitiessymphony/photos/pcb.4049366735107819/4066607506717075

Click here to find the registration form: https://www.facebook.com/rivercitiessymphony/photos/pcb.4049366735107819/4066607873383705

