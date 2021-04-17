Advertisement

American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA’s Kate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT) Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.

The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on Oct. 14.

There now are seven people aboard the ISS: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov arrived on April 9; Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, came aboard in November on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, the first ISS docking under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains believed to be those of a Wood County man missing since August were found...
Human remains found in Wood County
No one was injured when a tractor-trailer rolled over Friday morning on Interstate 77 south of...
UPDATE: Truck carrying hazardous material overturns on I-77
WVU Police confirm student death
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
A house caught fire Friday morning on Swann Street in Parkersburg
No injuries reported in Parkersburg structure fire

Latest News

A Portland Police officer stand by following a police involved shooting of a man at Lents Park,...
Riot declared after police kill man in Oregon protests
An officer-involved shooting in Portland that left a man dead. (Source: KATU via CNN Newsource)
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Portland
FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke...
Prince Philip is laid to rest as somber queen sits alone
Generic Coronavirus
Wood County resident among latest COVID-19 deaths
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran names suspect in Natanz attack, says he fled country