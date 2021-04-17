Advertisement

Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four people were arrested on Friday during a drug raid at a home in the 1100 block of George Street in Parkersburg.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force recovered around 300 grams of suspected methamphetamine and another roughly 300 grams of marijuana during the raid.

Officers said they also found a small amount of money and items commonly used in the drug trade.

According to a news release, Jacob Matthew Gibson, 25, and Nakitann Mariee Dunn, 29, who resided at the home on George Street, were both arrested on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Also arrested during the raid was Nickea Blaine Leadmen, 25, of Parkersburg. Leadman was wanted for allegedly using a stolen credit card multiple times in Vienna. Apparently, she wracked up 24 counts of fraudulent use of an access device.

Police also arrested Rodney Keith May, 34, of Belpre. May was wanted for allegedly failing to appear in Wood County Magistrate Court after being charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

May and Leadman were both processed at PPD and bonded out after being arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Gibson and Dunn were also arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court, but were unable to post bond. Police said they are still in the Wood County Holding Center.

