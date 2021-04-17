Advertisement

Excavator burned in Washington County fire

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - An excavator was burned up in a late Friday afternoon fire in Washington County.

Jon Bradford, Deputy Chief of the Reno Volunteer Fire Department, said his department was initially called to a “piece of equipment on fire,” in a “gravel pit,” with no exact location.

After some searching, and following the smoke trail, the Reno VFD arrived at Mondo Polymer on State Route 7 where they found a burning excavator.

“It was really close to the other exposures,” said Bradford. “The other exposures were full of tires and trimmings and stuff like that. We saved it from getting into the other structures. It was pretty simple.”

Bradford said the property is owned by local businessman Mark Mondo and said his insurance would likely be investigating it.

Bradford wasn’t sure what caused the fire.

Along with the Reno VFD, the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

