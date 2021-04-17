Advertisement

Obituary: Dorcas Stanley

Obituary: Dorcas Stanley(Lambert Tatman Funeral Home)
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dorcas J. (Shutts) Balderson Stanley, 91 of Parkersburg passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Cedar Grove Assisted Living.

She was born July 28, 1929 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Earl and Lydia Shutts.

Dorcas graduated from Parkersburg High School.  She retired from Krogers and also worked at G.C. Murphys.  She enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with her husband and friends.  She was a member of Marrtown Church of Christ.

She is survived by daughter Sarah (Jim) Hinzman and son Roy (Judy) Balderson; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thurman Jr. Balderson, second husband, William S. Stanley; son, Thurman David Balderson; brothers, Marshall, Kenneth, Jack, Mike, Bernard and sister, Mary Catherine Shutts.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg.  By her request, there will be no funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

We want to thank Amedisys Hospice and Cedar Grove Assisted Living for their excellent care.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

