Obituary: Patricia Smith(Sunset Memorial Funeral Home)
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patricia M. Shaw Smith 84 of Parkersburg, WV passed away April 17, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Easton, PA, a daughter of the late Samuel F. & Thelma A Meyer Shaw.

She was a protestant by faith, attended, was baptized and a member of Faith Gospel Church on Lost Pavement and was a house wife.

She is survived by her husband, Jack K. Smith of 67 years; two sons, Kenneth (Jennifer) Smith, Thomas (Paula) Smith; one daughter, Cinda (Dennis) McAtee; six grandchildren, Eric, Angie, Amy, Chad, Jacklyn (Eric) Adam (Kara); twelve great grandchildren, Adrianna, Cory, Brittany, Ryan, Alexis, Hanna, Chloe, Skyla, Kaelyn, Nathan, Kylie, Chance; two great great grandchildren, Maddie and Abel.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday April 20, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Stutler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Special thanks to caregivers Amy Rake, Angie Smith, Carla, and Sue. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Smith family.

