Patriots set for championship quest

Parkersburg South will compete for 7th consecutive Class AAA state wrestling championship.
(KY3)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots are getting ready to continue their domination of West Virginia Class AAA wrestling next week in Huntington.

The Patriots will be looking to extend their record setting state championship winning streak to 7 in a row.

Coach Shaun Smith’s team is coming off of a dominating performance in last week’s Regional tournament. 10 Patriots earned Regional championships and all 14 members of the team qualified for the state tournament.

The Class AAA state tournament is a 2 day affair getting underway Monday at the Huntington Civic center.

