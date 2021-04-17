Rauch to run at Shawnee State University

Vincent, Ohio (WTAP) - Warren High School senior Matthew Rauch will continue his academic and athletic career at Shawnee State University.

Rauch had his signing ceremony Friday afternoon accepting an offer to join the Cross Country team there.

Shawnee State is an NAIA affiliated school located in Portsmouth Ohio

Rauch has earned All Conference and All District honors during his four years running cross country at Warren.

