Scoreboard- April 16
High school and college scores from Friday April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Class AAAA Sectional finals
Parkersburg 67
Parkersburg South 49
Class AA sectional finals
Williamstown 32
Parkersburg Catholic 62
Magnolia 54
St. Marys 57
Class A sectional finals
Clay Battelle 45
Doddridge 61
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Williamstown 8
Fort Frye 12
Waterford 10 * Cole Miller No Hitter
South Gallia 0
Southern 11
Belpre 0
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Southern2
Belpre 3
Waterford 10
South Gallia 5
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Marietta 3
Coshocton 2
NCAA Football
Wilmington 7
Marietta College 34
NCAA Baseball
Ohio Dominican 12
Ohio Valley 4
Ohio Dominican 7
Ohio Valley 8
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.