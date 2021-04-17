Advertisement

Scoreboard- April 16

High school and college scores from Friday April 16
(WTOK)
By Jim Backus
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Class AAAA Sectional finals

Parkersburg 67

Parkersburg South 49

Class AA sectional finals

Williamstown 32

Parkersburg Catholic 62

Magnolia 54

St. Marys 57

Class A sectional finals

Clay Battelle 45

Doddridge 61

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Williamstown 8

Fort Frye 12

Waterford 10 * Cole Miller No Hitter

South Gallia 0

Southern 11

Belpre 0

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Southern2

Belpre 3

Waterford 10

South Gallia 5

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Marietta 3

Coshocton 2

NCAA Football

Wilmington 7

Marietta College 34

NCAA Baseball

Ohio Dominican 12

Ohio Valley 4

Ohio Dominican 7

Ohio Valley 8

