Walk-in clinic held due to drop in vaccine interest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department co-hosted a walk-in vaccine clinic with Camden Clark Friday. This marks the health department’s first clinic in which people could show up without an appointment since a chaotic first attempt in early January.

The orderly scene at South Parkersburg Baptist Church sharply contrasted January’s drive thru.

There were a couple second doses but most were there for their first dose of Moderna. While several participants had scheduled appointments, walk-ins were encouraged to fill empty time slots.

Health department spokesperson Carrie Brainard explained that a walk-in style clinic was held due to less people signing up. She pointed out that most people on the state-wide Everbridge waiting list have been covered.

The drop in vaccine demand is not unique to the Mid-Ohio Valley. In West Virginia as a whole, the vaccination rate has gone from close to 100% earlier this year to 84 percent. Ohio’s governor has recently pointed out a dip in demand as well.

Brainard is concerned by the younger population’s lack of interest.

She said, “We’ve had a lot of older people that wanted the vaccine - from 65 and over - but this, the younger population 65 and under, have not shown the interest in it that we would like for them to have.”

Brainard said this may impact the progress of the virus.

“We need to be over 50 percent of the population vaccinated to have that herd immunity and if the younger population 18 to 65 do not get that vaccine then we’re not going to have that herd immunity.”

About 100 doses were left-over from the clinic, despite its walk-in status, according to Brainard. Still, there isn’t the concern of that batch going bad due to the expiration date being in October.

When asked why this clinic went so smoothly compared to January’s clinic, Brainard pointed to a slow in demand as well as everyone becoming more familiar with the process. She also added that, contrasting with January’s clinic, this clinic had stations set up, nurses trained to give vaccines, people putting information into the computer, and people there helping out with paperwork.

