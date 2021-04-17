Wood County resident among latest COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 17, 2021, there have been 2,602,762 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 148,517 total cases and 2,780 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, and an 87-year old female from Hampshire County.

“We must use all of the tools in our toolbox to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This includes vaccination, testing, mask wearing, social distancing, and good hygiene. Our deepest sympathy is extended to these families for their profound loss.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,344), Berkeley (11,541), Boone (1,867), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,118), Cabell (8,606), Calhoun (271), Clay (453), Doddridge (545), Fayette (3,253), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,240), Greenbrier (2,607), Hampshire (1,702), Hancock (2,705), Hardy (1,434), Harrison (5,391), Jackson (1,906), Jefferson (4,327), Kanawha (14,027), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,001), Marion (4,135), Marshall (3,269), Mason (1,932), McDowell (1,478), Mercer (4,557), Mineral (2,760), Mingo (2,416), Monongalia (8,940), Monroe (1,067), Morgan (1,086), Nicholas (1,499), Ohio (4,030), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,805), Putnam (4,806), Raleigh (6,105), Randolph (2,493), Ritchie (658), Roane (579), Summers (756), Taylor (1,197), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,815), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,188), Wirt (380), Wood (7,573), Wyoming (1,907).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pleasants and Tucker counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Boone, Clay, Jefferson, Lewis, Nicholas, and Putnam counties and tomorrow in Boone, Doddridge, and Nicholas counties.

The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 5,073 COVID-19 cases, 196 hospitalizations, and 107 deaths to date. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring 87 active cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System, Washington County is now at Alert Level 2 (Orange).

According to the Ohio Department of Health Vaccination Dashboard, 34.45% of Washington County residents and 36.81% of Ohioans received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 25.09% of Washington County residents and 25.19% of Ohioans received all CDC recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to schedule your appointment Ohioans currently eligible to receive vaccines can schedule their appointment:

Online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov ; enter ZIP code 45750 in the search field.

By phone call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

