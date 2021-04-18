Coffee bar hosts event for local shelter during challenging time

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Roseland Coffee Bar partnered with the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley to host a supply drive and adoptathon during a challenging time for the shelter.

From cat food to cleaning supplies to peanut butter, the community gave generously Saturday. On top of a donation jar, there were two cats and a handful of dogs waiting to be adopted. The event was the owners’ of Roseland Coffee Bar’s idea. They say they wanted to give back to the community.

Owner Craig Yost said, “Pets help a lot of people through trying times and some of these pets are in trying times right now and we thought it would be a good opportunity to help them out and a great organization taking care of them.”

The idea ended up being well-timed.

Esther Salem, a member of the humane society’s board of directors, said the community support meant a lot with how tight capacity has gotten.

“We have - we’re full with dogs and cats and unfortunately we’re going into the time of year when we get more dogs and puppies and cats and kittens,” she said.

This time of year is known to be the start of kitten and puppy season.

