Advertisement

Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume soon

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will likely move to resume Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine this coming week, possibly with restrictions or broader warnings after reports of some very rare blood clot cases, the government’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a series of news show interviews, said he expects a decision when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet Friday to discuss the pause in J&J’s single-dose vaccine.

“I would be very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday,” he said. “I don’t really anticipate that they’re going to want to stretch it out a bit longer.”

Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said he believed that federal regulators could bring the shots back with restrictions based on age or gender or with a blanket warning, so that it is administered in a way “a little bit different than we were before the pause.”

The J&J vaccine has been in limbo after the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said last week they needed more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk is.

The reports are rare — six cases out of more than 7 million U.S. inoculations with J&J vaccine. The clots were found in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.

The acting FDA commissioner had said she expected the pause to last only a matter of days. Still, the decision last Tuesday triggered swift action in Europe and elsewhere.

Fauci said he doubted very seriously that the U.S. would permanently halt use of the J&J vaccine.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said. “The pause was to take a look, make sure we know all the information we can have within that timeframe, and also warn some of the physicians out there who might see people, particularly women, who have this particular adverse event, that they treat them properly.”

“I think it’ll likely say, ‘OK, we’re going to use it. But be careful under these certain circumstances.’”

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. Authorities stressed they have found no sign of clot problems with the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. — from Moderna and Pfizer.

Fauci appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” CNN’s “State of the Union,” ABC’s “This Week” and CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Skeletal remains believed to be those of a Wood County man missing since August were found...
Human remains found in Wood County
WVU Police confirm student death
The front end of an excavator that burned in a fire Friday afternoon.
Excavator burned in Washington County fire
Generic Coronavirus
Wood County resident among latest COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Navalny’s team calls for protests amid reports of failing health
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
West Virginia COVID-19
COVID19 numbers for April 18
Law enforcement confer at the scene, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis, where multiple...
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting