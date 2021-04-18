Advertisement

Ohio lawyer charged with rape

The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A grand jury returned an indictment Friday against a Jackson County lawyer, court records show.

Christopher Michael Moore, who has a law office on Main Street in Jackson, is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Court records state Moore committed the alleged crimes between June 2012 and December 2013 against a child who was less than 13 years old at the time, and then again between December 2013 and December 2015.

Moore’s arrest warrant was issued Friday.

According to court records, Judge Christopher J. Reagan has recused himself from the case because Moore practices law in his court on a regular basis.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Skeletal remains believed to be those of a Wood County man missing since August were found...
Human remains found in Wood County
WVU Police confirm student death
The front end of an excavator that burned in a fire Friday afternoon.
Excavator burned in Washington County fire
Generic Coronavirus
Wood County resident among latest COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

West Virginia COVID-19
COVID19 numbers for April 18
Ryett caught the coveted golden trout.
Parkersburg Fishing Derby is back
Multiple dogs and cats waiting to be adopted were there.
Coffee bar hosts event for local shelter during challenging time
The event was a part of Marietta's Earth Day celebrations.
Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge hosts kayak clean up
Generic Coronavirus
Wood County resident among latest COVID-19 deaths