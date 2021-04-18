Advertisement

Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge hosts kayak clean up

The event was a part of Marietta's Earth Day celebrations.
The event was a part of Marietta's Earth Day celebrations.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge hosted a kayak and canoe river clean up as a part of Marietta’s Earth Day celebrations.

Kayakers paddled the river, scanning for trash in the water and along the shore. A bigger boat collected what was found.

The refuge’s Michael Schramm said the event is an effort to protect wildlife habitats and in turn protect local animals. Just about any kind of trash you can imagine was found in the river, from refrigerators to mattresses to couches. Schramm explained that when floods wipe away homes, this can be the result.

Schramm said community participation is a vital part of the refuge’s work.

“So our refuge is 360 miles long and we have six employees so we cannot possibly manage 22 islands and 360 miles of river with six employees. The only way we can actually do this kind of work is with participation from the public…,”

This is one of Marietta’s many Earth Day celebrations which have been spread out this year to avoid crowds due to Covid.

